Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 July, 2018 15:07 IST

Honor teases the launch of its Note 10 smartphone with an official poster

Honor has just released a poster for the Honor Note 10 launch in Beijing.

It would seem that the earlier rumours concerning the Honor Note 10 are going to be true. Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, has just released a poster for the Honor Note 10 launch in Beijing.

Honor Note 10. Weibo

Honor Note 10. Weibo

To recall, Honor had last unveiled a Note device back in 2016 called the Honor Note 8. Last year saw no release in the Note series and it was presumed that Honor was retiring the lineup, until a few weeks ago when rumours of new Note phone started cropping up.

While the poster confirms that the phone is going to be launched soon, it fails to mention any specific dates for the launch. Honor has said, as per a report by GizmoChina that the Note 10 will come with the newest technology.

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

Honor Note 10 leaked image. Weibo

Some leaked images of the Note 10 a few days back on Weibo showed a very premium design indeed. The phone's frame looked to be metallic with a very glossy finish, not unlike the Huawei Mate 10. A dual-camera setup was also present arranged in a vertical manner along with a fingerprint reader below it.

The photos did not reveal the front of the smartphone, but rumour has it that it will feature a massive 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display made by Samsung. Taking its previous Note series smartphone, the Honor Note 8, into consideration, the Note 10 is likely to get the more powerful HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset.

Honor also just announced the Honor 10 GT which comes with 8 GB of RAM and features its GPU Turbo technology which is supposed to improve GPU speeds by a lot. Apart from the extra RAM, the Honor 10 GT is identical to the regular Honor 10 launched in April.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Honor Note 10

Honor President Zhao Ming confirms that the Honor Note 10 will arrive soon

Jul 04, 2018

Honor

Honor Note 10 could reportedly be coming soon with a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel

Jul 02, 2018

Honor 9i

Honor 9i Purple Fantasy with 4 GB RAM to go on sale in China at CNY 1,399

Jul 02, 2018

Huawei

Huawei and Honor update schedule for GPU Turbo technology revealed: Report

Jun 29, 2018

Honor 10 GT

Honor 10 GT announced with 8 GB RAM and GPU Turbo technology

Jul 04, 2018

Huawei

Huawei is making a smartwatch that can store wireless earbuds: Report

Jul 03, 2018

science

Conservation

After disappearing for 50 years, first eastern quolls spotted in Australian wild

Jul 09, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban: Govt introduces India's first buyback scheme for bottles

Jul 09, 2018

Environment

Chinese factories are illegally using ozone-depleting CFCs, claims report

Jul 09, 2018

Organ transplant

China's organ transplant system feted despite doubts around transparency

Jul 09, 2018