It would seem that the earlier rumours concerning the Honor Note 10 are going to be true. Honor, a sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, has just released a poster for the Honor Note 10 launch in Beijing.

To recall, Honor had last unveiled a Note device back in 2016 called the Honor Note 8. Last year saw no release in the Note series and it was presumed that Honor was retiring the lineup, until a few weeks ago when rumours of new Note phone started cropping up.

While the poster confirms that the phone is going to be launched soon, it fails to mention any specific dates for the launch. Honor has said, as per a report by GizmoChina that the Note 10 will come with the newest technology.

Some leaked images of the Note 10 a few days back on Weibo showed a very premium design indeed. The phone's frame looked to be metallic with a very glossy finish, not unlike the Huawei Mate 10. A dual-camera setup was also present arranged in a vertical manner along with a fingerprint reader below it.

The photos did not reveal the front of the smartphone, but rumour has it that it will feature a massive 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display made by Samsung. Taking its previous Note series smartphone, the Honor Note 8, into consideration, the Note 10 is likely to get the more powerful HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset.

Honor also just announced the Honor 10 GT which comes with 8 GB of RAM and features its GPU Turbo technology which is supposed to improve GPU speeds by a lot. Apart from the extra RAM, the Honor 10 GT is identical to the regular Honor 10 launched in April.