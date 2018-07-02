The Honor 10 just launched back in May and in our review of the device, we concluded that though it was a great smartphone, the OnePlus 6 was still a much better option at that price point. Now, Honor looks to be launching a new device to its Honor Note series, which incidentally didn't see any additions last year. Reports claim that the device will most likely be called Honor Note 10.

The report by Gizmochina states that Samsung has supplied Huawei, Honor's parent company, with new panels for a phablet with Super AMOLED display. While earlier people believed that it was for Huawei's Mate 20, Honor had recently revealed, as per Gizmochina, that the company will soon launch a bigger version of the Honor 10.

The device has been code named as Ravel and the size of the display panel happens to be about 6.9-inch. We can expect the device to sport the internal hardware of the Honor 10 which was the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, 6 GB/ 8 GB of RAM along with 64 GB/ 128 GB of internal storage.

Obviously this is all the in the realm of rumours and chances are that this new phablet may not be part of the Honor Note series. We shall keep you apprised of the latest information surrounding the device.