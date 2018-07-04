Having left the Honor Note 9 out of the smartphone launch roster last year, Huawei's online-only brand Honor's President Zhao Ming has just confirmed that the Honor Note 10 is soon on its way.

Many fans of the brand might have wondered that Honor's Note series has been laid to rest after seeing no launches in the last year. However, the post by the company's President on Weibo not only confirms the Note 10, but also mentions that since it has been close to two years that fans have been waiting for a Note device, it would be worth the wait.

The post, however, does not reveal anything about the device itself but as per a report by GSMArena, rumour has it that it will feature a massive 6.9-inch Super AMOLED display made by Samsung. Taking its previous Note series smartphone, the Honor Note 8, into consideration, the Note 10 is likely to get the more powerful HiSilicon Kirin 980 chipset.

There's no word on a possible release date just yet, but do expect the Honor Note 10 to arrive sometime towards the end of the year since the brand's current flagships, still continue to ship with the Kirin 970 chipset.

Honor also just announced the Honor 10 GT which comes with 8 GB of RAM and features its GPU Turbo technology which is supposed to improve GPU speeds by a lot. Apart from the extra RAM, the Honor 10 GT is identical to the regular Honor 10 launched in April.