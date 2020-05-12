Tuesday, May 12, 2020Back to
Honor 9X Pro with Google Play Store-replacement AppGallery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 17,990

Honor 9X Pro does not come with any of the Google apps and neither does it allow users to install any separately.


tech2 News StaffMay 12, 2020 17:14:39 IST

Several smartphones including Mi 10 5G, Narzo 10, Narzo 10A, Vivo V19 have launched in the past few days, as the lockdown is finally starting to be relaxed in few areas.

Today, Honor 9X Pro has made its debut in India.

The highlight of the smartphone includes its AppGallery that is aimed to replace Google's Play Store for the users. Honor 9X Pro does not come with any of the Google apps and neither does it allow users to install any separately.

Additionally, the AppGallery comes with a QuickApp feature that lets users try out an app without downloading it – a feature that is also expected on iOS 14. The AppGallery also offers Huawei browser, Cloud, video, music and themes.

Honor 9X Pro pricing, availability, sale offers

Honor 9X Pro comes in just one variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 17,999. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple.

Honor 9X Pro with Google Play Store-replacement AppGallery launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 17,990

Honor 9X Pro

There is going to be a ‘Special Early Access Sale’ on Flipkart on 21-22 May where users can get a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the smartphone.

Honor 9X Pro specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LCD  with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. Honor 9X Pro is powered by 7nm Kirin 810 chipset and offers 6 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 615 GB via a microSD card.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP depth camera. On the front, you will get a 16 MP pop up selfie camera.

Honor 9X Pro houses a  4,000 mAh battery and it comes with a Type C port for charging.

