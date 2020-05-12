tech2 News Staff

After the global launch of Vivo V19 last month, Vivo finally unveiled the Vivo V19 in India today. The highlight of the smartphone includes its dual punch-hole front cameras.

After a month-long lockdown, the government has now allowed the sale of non-essential items that also includes smartphones in green and orange zones of the country.

Vivo V19 pricing, availability

Vivo V19 comes in two storage variants: one offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage and is priced at Rs 27,990 and the higher variant of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 31,990.

The smartphone comes in Piano Black and Mystic Silver colour variants.

The wait for perfection is over. #PerfectShotPerfectMoment made possible by the 32MP+8MP Dual Front Camera with Super Night Selfie, Aura Light and Super Wide Angle Selfie on #vivoV19, launched at INR 27,990/-. Available from 15th May, Know more: https://t.co/7NcG0Pz5iB pic.twitter.com/ChnOuzOCWt — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 12, 2020

Vivo V19 will go on sale on 15 May on Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo e-store.

Vivo V19 specifications

The phone sports dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. The cameras are placed on the right of the display. The front panel has a 32 MP main selfie camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP shooter positioned horizontally.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup positioned on the top left. The camera panel includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle shooter, a 2 MP Bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Coming to the display, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock.

The phone is equipped with low brightness anti-flicker technology that keeps eyes protected in the dark.

It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 chipset.

