Honor 8X with 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Kirin 710 SoC launched in India at Rs 14,999

The Honor 8X sports a 16 MP selfie camera, and a 20 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup at the rear.

At an event in New Delhi today, Honor India announced the new Honor 8X smartphone. The device was first launched in China back in September and has now entered the India market.

The Honor 8X was launched in China in September. Image: Honor Global

Honor 8X price and availability

The Honor 8X comes in three variants based on the RAM and storage options on offer. There is a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant, which is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the other is the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant, that is priced at Rs 16,999. There is also a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model, that will cost you Rs 18,999.

The smartphones will be available starting 24 October on Amazon exclusively. The device comes in two colours — Black, Blue and Red.

Honor 8X specifications and features

The Honor 8X features a large 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a notch, and 91 percent screen to body ratio. The display design of the phone is very similar to that we see on the Honor Play and the Honor 9N.

Powering the device is a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2 GHz.

For photography, the Honor 8X sports a 20 MP + 2 MP AI-enabled rear-camera setup, and a 16 MP AI-enabled camera for selfies.

Fuelling the device is a 3,750 mAh battery. The Honor 8X runs Android Oreo 8.1-based EMUI 8.2.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX support, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Honor has also launched the Honor Store app, that is now available on the Play Store.

