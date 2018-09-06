Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 September, 2018 20:07 IST

Honor 8X and 8X Max launched in China with 6.5-inches and 7.12-inches screen size

The Honor 8X and 8X Max come in the Magic Night Black and Charm Blue colour variants.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched two phones in China — 8X and 8X Max. The Honor 8X Max has come with the waterdrop notch similar to Oppo F9 Pro or the Vivo V11 Pro that launched today. The 8X arrived with an iPhone X-like notch that houses the selfie camera. But the notch doesn't stop the phone from having a huge screen.

The 8X came with a screen size of 6.5-inches and the 8X Max came, like its name suggests, with an even bigger screen of 7.12-inches. We can see that both the phones come with a chin at the bottom frame, which seems to be small in size. The phones look similar to last year's Honor 7X.

Honor 8X Max. Image: V Mall

Honor 8X Max. Image: V Mall

Honor 8X Max

The phone sports an FHD+ screen and as mentioned before a 7.12-inch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset.

It only has two storage option which are 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB. The phone provides support for up to 256 GB of external storage.

The phone comes packs in a humongous 5,000 mAh battery.

It has a camera configuration of 16 MP + 2 MP on the rear with support for autofocus. The front camera comes with 8 MP lens. Also a fingerprint sensor on the back side.

The device runs on Android 8.1 with a user interface of EMUI 8.2.

Honor 8X Max. Image: V Mall

Honor 8X. Image: V Mall

Honor 8X

The 8X also comes with an FHD+ screen and a 6.5-inches screen. Unlike the 8X Max, it is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710.

But the 8X comes in multiple storage variants. It comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage option and also has higher storage variants such as a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB of internal storage.

The camera configuration is also better than the 8X Max as it comes with 20 MP + 2 MP for the rear and has twice the pixel count of the front camera of 8X Max i.e 16 MP. It too supports autofocus and has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The phone but has a basic 3,750 mAh in comparison to the large 8X Max's battery capacity.

It too runs on Android 8.1 with a user interface of EMUI 8.2.

Both the phones come in the Magic Night Black and Charm Blue colour variants.

The phones are priced at CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,735) for the 8X Max and CNY 1,899 (around Rs 20,000) for the 8X.

There is no information yet on when these two large screen phones might hit the Indian market.

tags


India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Honor 8X

Honor 8X listing on TENNA shows 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variants with 6.5-inch screen

Sep 03, 2018

Honor 8X Max

Honor 8X and 8X Max to officially launch in China at an event on 5 September

Aug 26, 2018

Honor Magic 2

Honor Magic 2 with pop-up camera teased amid Honor Play global launch at IFA 2018

Aug 31, 2018

Honor

Honor 7S to be launched in the first week of September as a Flipkart exclusive

Aug 30, 2018

benchmarks

Huawei caught tampering with benchmark results, argues that it has no choice

Sep 06, 2018

Kerala

Kerala Floods: Huawei and Honor to repair water-damaged phones for free

Aug 26, 2018

science

Ecology

Eight bird species were wiped out this decade and likely extinct, finds new study

Sep 06, 2018

Space elevator

A lift to the skies: Japan takes the first step towards building a 'space elevator'

Sep 06, 2018

Gaganyaan

ISRO to collaborate with France on India's first manned mission to space

Sep 06, 2018

Genetics

Cells in a wound reprogrammed into skin cells in a revolutionary new technique

Sep 06, 2018