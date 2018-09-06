Huawei's sub-brand Honor has launched two phones in China — 8X and 8X Max. The Honor 8X Max has come with the waterdrop notch similar to Oppo F9 Pro or the Vivo V11 Pro that launched today. The 8X arrived with an iPhone X-like notch that houses the selfie camera. But the notch doesn't stop the phone from having a huge screen.

The 8X came with a screen size of 6.5-inches and the 8X Max came, like its name suggests, with an even bigger screen of 7.12-inches. We can see that both the phones come with a chin at the bottom frame, which seems to be small in size. The phones look similar to last year's Honor 7X.

Honor 8X Max

The phone sports an FHD+ screen and as mentioned before a 7.12-inch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset.

It only has two storage option which are 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM + 128 GB. The phone provides support for up to 256 GB of external storage.

The phone comes packs in a humongous 5,000 mAh battery.

It has a camera configuration of 16 MP + 2 MP on the rear with support for autofocus. The front camera comes with 8 MP lens. Also a fingerprint sensor on the back side.

The device runs on Android 8.1 with a user interface of EMUI 8.2.

Honor 8X

The 8X also comes with an FHD+ screen and a 6.5-inches screen. Unlike the 8X Max, it is powered by Hisilicon Kirin 710.

But the 8X comes in multiple storage variants. It comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage option and also has higher storage variants such as a 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB of internal storage.

The camera configuration is also better than the 8X Max as it comes with 20 MP + 2 MP for the rear and has twice the pixel count of the front camera of 8X Max i.e 16 MP. It too supports autofocus and has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The phone but has a basic 3,750 mAh in comparison to the large 8X Max's battery capacity.

It too runs on Android 8.1 with a user interface of EMUI 8.2.

Both the phones come in the Magic Night Black and Charm Blue colour variants.

The phones are priced at CNY 1,399 (around Rs 14,735) for the 8X Max and CNY 1,899 (around Rs 20,000) for the 8X.

There is no information yet on when these two large screen phones might hit the Indian market.