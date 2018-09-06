After Oppo's F9 Pro and its waterdrop-like notch, we have now got the Vivo V11 Pro with the same kind of notch. The device has been launched in the Indian markets for a price of Rs 25,990 and will be selling from 12 September on Amazon and Vivo.com. Users can also start pre-booking the phone beginning immediately on Vivo India's website.

The Vivo V11 Pro comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The drop notch gives the phone a screen-to-body ratio of about 85.2 percent. The phone also has an under-the-display fingerprint reader as seen on the Vivo NEX and the Vivo X21 UD.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 660 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM along and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded via a micro-SD card up to 256 GB.

In the optics department, the phone has been given an AI-powered dual camera system with a 12 MP + 5 MP setup. On the front, we see a 25 MP selfie camera with AI features and also a face unlock feature. The entire setup is powered by a 3,400 mAh battery and has Vivo's dual-engine fast charging capabilities.

The phone checkmarks all of the major connectivity options such as dual-SIM 4G VoLTE capabilities, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and also a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in two colour variants — Dazzling gold and Starry Night.