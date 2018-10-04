HMD Global is expected to finally launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus at an event in London today at 9.30 pm (IST).

Nokia enthusiasts and those interested in catching up on the event, live, can click here to catch the livestream from London.

Though Nokia has not confirmed what the event would be all about, it is expected to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus which has been a subject of numerous leaks and rumours over the past month.

If it indeed launches the Nokia 7.1 Plus, then it is expected to sport a 6.18-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Internally, it may pack an octa-core chipset which can clock up to 2.2 GHz.

The phone is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants— 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variant and 6 GB and 128 GB storage variant.

It will most likely run on stock Android Oreo 8.1 and will be available in three colour variants—red, silver, and blue.

In terms of optics, it has a dual camera setup with 12 MP and 13 MP lens. In front, it bears a 20 MP camera. The phone will also likely feature a sizable 3,400 mAh battery.

This Nokia event comes ahead of another event which will be again hosted by HMD Global on 11 October, in New York. Initially, it was expected to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus for that event, but it does appear like we could have a flagship in the offing.