Nokia 7.1 Plus is the latest device that HMD Global is expected to add to its lineup. There have been various leaks and speculations about the device, and at this point, we have a handsome amount of knowledge of what the phone could be like. But when does it hit the markets? Turns out, that’s going to happen soon.

HMD Global is hosting an event in New York on 4 October, where it is expected to globally unveil the Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphone. And, according to some press invites that the company has sent across, this event will be followed by another one in India, on 11 October, where the Nokia 7.1 Plus will likely be launched in the country.

Notably, some rumours also suggest, that at the same events, HMD Global may just also launch the non-Plus variant of the phone.

From what we know so far, the Nokia 7.1 Plus may feature a 6.18-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is believed to be powered by an octa-core chipset, clocked at 2.2 GHz. The phone is rumoured to come in a 4 GB and 64 GB variant, and a 6 GB and 128 GB model.

Further, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to run on stock Android 8.1 (Oreo), and will be available in three colour variants, that is, red, silver, and blue.

Apart from this, it will bear a dual camera setup where the primary camera will come with 12 MP and 13 MP lens whereas the front-facing camera will come with a 20 MP lens. The phone is also expected to pack 3,400 mAh battery. The device will bear a USB Type-C port, dual nano SIM slots, 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, recently a leaked image of the Nokia 7.1 Plus was spotted. It packed 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and was priced at €349 which roughly comes to Rs 29,000.