tech2 News Staff

Holi, the spring festival of colours is just around the corner and the messaging app Hike celebrating the occasion has come up with few animated Holi-themed stickers.

The new Holi-themed stickers bundle fun, colourful and joyous stickers from Bollywood references to ‘gujjiyas,’ ‘gulal,’ to ‘bhang,’ the company said. The stickers are available in Hike app and users can download it via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. To download these stickers, you need to launch the Hike Messenger app, and navigate to the sticker store in the chat option.

This isn’t the first time the homegrown messaging app launched festival-themed and special days sticker pack. Hike recently launched sticker packs in various themes to celebrate Women’s Day. The cross-messaging platform, WhatsApp also launched a bunch of women-inspired stickers pack, doodles, emoji celebrating the special day.

The messaging app announced Makar Sankranti-themed animated sticker pack this January. The app announced animated stickers to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Christmas last year. The Hike Messenger app introduced over 60 stickers highlighting the various ceremonies, celebrations and certain special Ganeshas from across Maharashtra.

From Bollywood to festivals, cricket, kabaddi, emotions and local catchphrases, Hike is said to offer an array of sticker packs to its user base.

As per the report, Hike says that ‘Stickers’ are the messaging app’s one of the most loved features. Hike Messenger app provides a library of more than 20 stickers in over 40 languages that cover multiple genres highlighting the cultural landscape of India.

