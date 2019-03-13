Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp for Android may soon get sticker, emoji tabs in the doodle feature

The doodle update being tested on the Android beta version has already been rolled out to iOS.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 08:08:03 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to the Google Play beta programme of the app. The update brings up the version to 2.19.71, and will reportedly bring a small but interesting new feature to the app.

WhatsApp for Android may soon get sticker, emoji tabs in the doodle feature

WhatsApp Stickers. Image; tech2/Nandini Yadav

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android is being tested with the iOS-like doodle drawer, which will have dedicated tabs for stickers and emojis. From the pictures that the blog has shared, the drawer looks very similar to that we see on Instagram.

The screenshot shows that when the update rolls out on Android, tapping on the emoji icon in WhatsApp doodle mode will spring up an entire drawer, which will have a search icon on the top left that will let you search stickers and emojis by words. In the middle, we see two tabs dedicated to emoji and stickers, which shows Instagram-like time, location, and other stickers.

Per the report, in both beta version 2.19.70 and 2.19.71, WhatsApp has been working on adding support for first and third parties stickers to the feature!

This doodle improvement has already been rolled out for iOS users. Now that the same is being tested in Android as well, you can soon expect an official rollout of the same as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is working on a new Advanced Search feature for messages within the app

Feb 27, 2019
WhatsApp is working on a new Advanced Search feature for messages within the app
Women's Day 2019: WhatsApp brings a bunch of stickers to celebrate the special day

WhatsApp

Women's Day 2019: WhatsApp brings a bunch of stickers to celebrate the special day

Mar 08, 2019
WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to the official app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to the official app

Mar 07, 2019
Twitter is planning to introduce a new feature to hide replies on your tweet soon

Twitter

Twitter is planning to introduce a new feature to hide replies on your tweet soon

Mar 01, 2019
Momo Challenge targeting kids to cause self-harm surfaces again in YouTube videos

Momo

Momo Challenge targeting kids to cause self-harm surfaces again in YouTube videos

Feb 28, 2019
Facebook planning to launch its own cryptocurrency in first half of 2019: Report

Cryptocurrency

Facebook planning to launch its own cryptocurrency in first half of 2019: Report

Mar 01, 2019

science
Toyota, JAXA to develop lunar rover that runs on fuel cell tech for 2029 mission

Lunar Rover

Toyota, JAXA to develop lunar rover that runs on fuel cell tech for 2029 mission

Mar 13, 2019
Researchers map free will, choice seconds before making decisions in brain scans

Neuroscience

Researchers map free will, choice seconds before making decisions in brain scans

Mar 12, 2019
Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Marine Life

Mysterious killer whales seen off the coast of Chile could be a new species

Mar 12, 2019
National Ganga Council chaired by PM Modi hasn't met once since its start in 2016

National Ganga Council chaired by PM Modi hasn't met once since its start in 2016

Mar 12, 2019