tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update to the Google Play beta programme of the app. The update brings up the version to 2.19.71, and will reportedly bring a small but interesting new feature to the app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android is being tested with the iOS-like doodle drawer, which will have dedicated tabs for stickers and emojis. From the pictures that the blog has shared, the drawer looks very similar to that we see on Instagram.

WhatsApp will soon improve the doodle feature for Android, adding "Stickers" and "Emoji" categories (exactly like iOS). pic.twitter.com/Oy2r0ttfJ3 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 8, 2019

The screenshot shows that when the update rolls out on Android, tapping on the emoji icon in WhatsApp doodle mode will spring up an entire drawer, which will have a search icon on the top left that will let you search stickers and emojis by words. In the middle, we see two tabs dedicated to emoji and stickers, which shows Instagram-like time, location, and other stickers.

Per the report, in both beta version 2.19.70 and 2.19.71, WhatsApp has been working on adding support for first and third parties stickers to the feature!

This doodle improvement has already been rolled out for iOS users. Now that the same is being tested in Android as well, you can soon expect an official rollout of the same as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.