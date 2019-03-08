Friday, March 08, 2019 Back to
Women's Day 2019: WhatsApp brings a bunch of stickers to celebrate the special day

From cute doodles to fun stickers, WhatsApp brings a list of women-inspired sticker packs for users.

tech2 News Staff Mar 08, 2019 10:11:31 IST

Women’s Day is just at the doorstep and to celebrate the occasion, WhatsApp has brought a pack full of emoji, stickers and doodles for its users.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

While stickers are one of the most sought out features used in the cross-messaging platform by the users to express their mood, WhatsApp has now compiled a list of women-inspired stickers pack to celebrate the special day. The stickers, which are designed by women creators from across the globe, will be available for download both on Android and iOS platform.

Here’s a list of doodles, fun stickers that you can use (ladies in specie) to express your mood, and reaction.

First up, WhatsApp has added cute doodles designed by a female artist Shreya and it is dubbed as ‘Shreya Doodles.’  The cute doodles claim to have captured more than 212k followers on Instagram. The doodles are available only on Android.

whatsapp emoji

Next up is Salty a fun sticker pack created by WhatsApp’s designer Alisa K for those ladies who are “proud to show some attitude.” The designer says that the stickers are inspired by emotions seen on people’s face.

whatsapp sticker

Fearless and fabulous a compilation of strong, powerful, and diverse women created by illustrator and designer Ann Shen. The sticker pack is also available on both Android and iOS.

women power

Besides the fun stickers and cute doodles, WhatsApp has added Feminist sticker pack that includes everything from Wonder Women to quotes from Maya Angelou. The pack, however, is available exclusively for Android users.

wonder women

Lastly, the social messaging service has introduced Dibujando los días (Drawing the days) a sticker pack that offers a sticker for any mood. The pack is created by Mexican artist Mayuli and it is available on Android.

women empowering

So here’s the bunch of women-inspired stickers that you can download and express your celebration.

#HappyWomen’sDay

