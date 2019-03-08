tech2 News Staff

Women’s Day is just at the doorstep and to celebrate the occasion, WhatsApp has brought a pack full of emoji, stickers and doodles for its users.

While stickers are one of the most sought out features used in the cross-messaging platform by the users to express their mood, WhatsApp has now compiled a list of women-inspired stickers pack to celebrate the special day. The stickers, which are designed by women creators from across the globe, will be available for download both on Android and iOS platform.

Here’s a list of doodles, fun stickers that you can use (ladies in specie) to express your mood, and reaction.

First up, WhatsApp has added cute doodles designed by a female artist Shreya and it is dubbed as ‘Shreya Doodles.’ The cute doodles claim to have captured more than 212k followers on Instagram. The doodles are available only on Android.

Next up is Salty a fun sticker pack created by WhatsApp’s designer Alisa K for those ladies who are “proud to show some attitude.” The designer says that the stickers are inspired by emotions seen on people’s face.

Fearless and fabulous a compilation of strong, powerful, and diverse women created by illustrator and designer Ann Shen. The sticker pack is also available on both Android and iOS.

Besides the fun stickers and cute doodles, WhatsApp has added Feminist sticker pack that includes everything from Wonder Women to quotes from Maya Angelou. The pack, however, is available exclusively for Android users.

Lastly, the social messaging service has introduced Dibujando los días (Drawing the days) a sticker pack that offers a sticker for any mood. The pack is created by Mexican artist Mayuli and it is available on Android.

So here’s the bunch of women-inspired stickers that you can download and express your celebration.

#HappyWomen’sDay

