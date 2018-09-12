Celebrating the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with its users, Hike Messenger has launched over 60 new stickers for the different aspects of the occasion. These stickers come in three different languages — English, Hindi, and Marathi.

The stickers will be available on the app starting today, that is 12 September. These stickers highlight the various ceremonies, celebrations and even highlights certain special Ganeshas from across Maharashtra. Popular phrases from Ganesh Utsav, showcase the most popular Mumbai, Pune pandals.

The Ganesh Chaturthi stickers are available on Hike Messenger on both Android and iOS.

In order to download these stickers, launch the Hike Messenger app, and navigate to the sticker store in the chat option. Starting today you will see the newly launched stickers in the sticker shop within the Hike app.

Hike Messenger offers a library of over 20,000 stickers on the app in over 40 languages. These stickers over various genres like the cultural landscape of India, Bollywood, comedy, festivals, cricket, kabaddi, local catch-phrases, emotions, among other things.