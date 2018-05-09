Neither the OnePlus 6 nor Android P are out yet, but OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will launch with support for the Android P Beta.

Google I/O, Google’s annual developer conference, just wrapped up. At the event, Google announced that the Android P Beta will be available right now. However, unlike previous Android builds, the early preview will not be limited to Google’s Pixel line-up.

The new build will be available to the flagship devices from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo and others.

While the OnePlus 6 is yet to launch – the date is set for 17 May – it’s certainly nice to know that it will get the Android P Beta immediately.

"By empowering and trusting in our community we learned users want a fast, smooth, and clean user experience – something we call ‘burden-less’," said Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus. "Beyond building the best possible Android phone, we work to provide more value to users by ensuring the smartphone experience is not dominated by bloatware and intrusive notifications. The creation of Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) helps create a recurring theme across all user reviews of OnePlus phone experiences as fast and smooth.”

Given the leaks and rumours surrounding the device, it seems quite apparent that the upcoming flagship will loosely be based on an Oppo R15 chassis, that it will come with a water-resistant rating and that it will have a notch. Of course, it’ll also come with the latest and greatest Android hardware, i.e., the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and up to 8 GB of RAM.

There were also rumours that we’d see support for wireless charging.