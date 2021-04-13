FP Trending

Gudi Padwa is being celebrated today, 13 April, in Maharashtra and Goa amid the rising COVID-19 cases and the scare of another lockdown. According to the Hindu calendar, it is the first day of the Chaitra month. The festival is one of the biggest celebrations in Maharashtrians and Konkani homes. On this special occasion, people prepare shrikhand dish for their loved ones. The festival marks the arrival of the spring season. It is known as Ugadi in Kannada and Naba Barsha in West Bengal. On this day, flags made with red or orange cloth are decorated with flowers. A copper or silver vessel is placed upside down on the flag signifying prosperity and victory.

Gudi Padwa 2021: Wishes and messeges

On the special occasion, you can wish your family and friends using these quotes and messages:

1. Being a wonderful friend throughout the year

I wish you nothing but the best

I hope all your wishes come true

Happy Gudi Padwa

2. The hate for your enemies should fade away

I hope the darkness around you become lighter

May this festival bring joy, health and

Prosperity to you and your family

Happy Gudi Padwa

3. The Memories of moments we celebrated together

Are etched in my heart forever

This festival makes me miss you more than ever

Hope this Gudi Padwa brings in Good Fortune &

Abounding Happiness for you!

Happy Gudi Padwa.

4. As the candlelight flames,

Ur life may always be happiness’ claim;

As the mountain high,

U move without sigh;

Like the white linen flair,

Purity is always an affair;

As sunshine creates morning glory,

Fragrance fills years as flory;

With the immaculate eternal smile,

Attached to u mile after mile;

All darkness is far away,

As light is on its way;

Wish you a very Happy Gudi Padwa