Google SVP teases an 'unreleased phone' on Twitter, could be the Pixel 3A series

Google is expected to release the purported Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL at the I/O 2019 conference.

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 10:56:58 IST

It's been months since rumours of a mid-range Pixel 3A series began, and they haven't stopped since. However, for the first time, Google SVP has somewhat hinted at the new phones, and we wonder if the devices will go official soon!

Google SVP teases an unreleased phone on Twitter, could be the Pixel 3A series

Google Pixel 3XL. Image: Tech2

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Google senior vice president, Hiroshi Lockheimer, shared information on his visit to the Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard office from the 60s (HP printers?). In the tweet, he left a rather broad hint, "I took pictures with an unreleased phone so I probably shouldn't share them here. "

He didn't share any sample image clicked from the phone, for obvious reason, but this little hint leads us to hope that the Pixel 3A is coming soon.

Now, it's unlikely that the Pixel 4 series is already being teased, because the flagship Pixel series is traditionally launched in October every year.

Google is expected to release the purported Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL at the I/O 2019 conference scheduled from 7 May to 9 May 2019 in Mountain View, California.

Google Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL expected specifications and features

The Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL are believed to come in three colour options — black, white, and Iris. Further, recent reports suggest that new mid-range Pixel phones will feature 64 GB of internal storage, as opposed to the previously reported 32 GB of storage.

In addition to that, the report also suggests that the Pixel 3A phones will not be cheap, though an estimated price was not given. From what we have heard so far, the phones will be priced in the Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 segment.

While that's the extent of what is revealed in the leak, from what we know, the larger Pixel 3A XL will feature a 5.6-inch OLED display whereas the Pixel 3A XL will sport a 6-inch one. Under the hood, the smartphones will be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM. As for cameras, it is believed to come with 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Fueling the Pixel 3A will likely be a 3,000 mAh battery.

