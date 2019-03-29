Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google I/O scheduled from 7-9 May; Updates to Android, Maps, Gmail, Stadia expected

The schedule provided by Google shows that after the keynote, there will be developer sessions and more.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 12:38:34 IST

Google I/O is the annual developer event when the Mountain View-based tech giant unveils the next version of Android, which for this year will be Android Q. Along with new Android flavour, this year will see updates on Stadia, Gmail, Google Assistant, Google Maps and more.

While it is common knowledge that Google will conduct its event in May, the exact dates usually vary. This year the company will hold the event on 7 May at 10.00 am PDT which is around 10:30 pm IST

Google I/O scheduled from 7-9 May; Updates to Android, Maps, Gmail, Stadia expected

Google I/O schedule.

The schedule provided by Google shows that after the keynote, there will be developer sessions and more. The full schedule will not be provided until after the main keynote has ended and all the announcements have been made.

The exact times, locations, speakers and the livestream filter will be added as we approach closer to I/O. The main focus of I/O 2019, as per Google, will be Accessibility, Ads, Android / Play, Assistant, Augmented Reality, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Gaming, IoT, Location / Maps, ML / AI, Open Source, Payments, Search, and Web.

Excitingly, there will at least two sessions about Stadia where VP Phil Harrison is going to provide a deeper dive into the streaming service. Android for Cars and Waymo's self-driving tech will also be talking points at the conference.

For the fourth time, the Google I/O will be held in the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)


also see

Google

Trump meets with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss political fairness in China

Mar 28, 2019
Trump meets with Google CEO Sundar Pichai to discuss political fairness in China
Google committed to US not Chinese military, says Donald Trump after meeting with CEO Sundar Pichai

NewsTracker

Google committed to US not Chinese military, says Donald Trump after meeting with CEO Sundar Pichai

Mar 28, 2019
Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet US military officials to discuss company's AI efforts in China

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to meet US military officials to discuss company's AI efforts in China

Mar 27, 2019
Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Stadia

Google unveils its cloud gaming service Stadia along with dedicated gaming controller

Mar 19, 2019
Google releases a new controller for its cloud-based gaming service Stadia

Stadia

Google releases a new controller for its cloud-based gaming service Stadia

Mar 20, 2019
Google Assistant is not ideal for generating ad-revenue: Google Business Chief Philipp Schindler

Google

Google Assistant is not ideal for generating ad-revenue: Google Business Chief Philipp Schindler

Apr 02, 2019

science

Catch new visuals of ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission launch, onboard camera footage

Catch new visuals of ISRO's PSLV-C45 mission launch, onboard camera footage

Apr 02, 2019
Summers in India are only just beginning, and it's already sizzling — are you safe?

Summer heat

Summers in India are only just beginning, and it's already sizzling — are you safe?

Apr 02, 2019
Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Astronomy

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Apr 02, 2019
Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019