tech2 News Staff

Google I/O is the annual developer event when the Mountain View-based tech giant unveils the next version of Android, which for this year will be Android Q. Along with new Android flavour, this year will see updates on Stadia, Gmail, Google Assistant, Google Maps and more.

While it is common knowledge that Google will conduct its event in May, the exact dates usually vary. This year the company will hold the event on 7 May at 10.00 am PDT which is around 10:30 pm IST

The schedule provided by Google shows that after the keynote, there will be developer sessions and more. The full schedule will not be provided until after the main keynote has ended and all the announcements have been made.

The exact times, locations, speakers and the livestream filter will be added as we approach closer to I/O. The main focus of I/O 2019, as per Google, will be Accessibility, Ads, Android / Play, Assistant, Augmented Reality, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Gaming, IoT, Location / Maps, ML / AI, Open Source, Payments, Search, and Web.

Excitingly, there will at least two sessions about Stadia where VP Phil Harrison is going to provide a deeper dive into the streaming service. Android for Cars and Waymo's self-driving tech will also be talking points at the conference.

For the fourth time, the Google I/O will be held in the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

