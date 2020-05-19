FP Trending

Google has begun to roll out dark mode to its search app on mobile. Users will start getting the new feature on their iOS and Android devices from today and the update will be available to more devices throughout the week.

As per a report by MacRumours, the rollout took place today at 9:00 am Pacific Time (9:30 pm IST). The dark mode support will be available on Android 10 and iPhone on iOS 12 or iOS 13.

The tech giant says that it wants to provide more options Google search app users to customise their search experience.

Dark mode can be enabled or disabled using the Google app settings on iOS and Android.

Engadget reports that when the update is available, the Google app will automatically detect a device's display settings and enable dark mode.

You can even manually change it by going to the Google Search app and clicking on the settings menu. After that, you need to select the General tab from the list and scroll to select 'theme'. Users will see the option to choose light, dark or system default.

The feature has been in the beta version for some time. Dark mode will help create a more unified look across the apps on your smartphone. It will also mitigate eye strain and help improve the battery life of your smartphones.

Last year, the dark mode was made available on Instagram, Google Maps, and Gmail apps on Android 10 smartphones.

In March this year, WhatsApp also started rolling out dark mode support for both iOS and Android users.

Earlier this year, Facebook also incorporated dark mode in its desktop/laptop version.