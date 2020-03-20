Saturday, March 21, 2020Back to
Facebook finally rolls out Dark Mode for majority of desktop users, here's how to make the switch

Facebook has made a series of changes to its desktop site, making it appear more cutting edge and trendy.


FP TrendingMar 21, 2020 00:31:49 IST

For starters, the social media site finally incorporated Dark Mode in its desktop version.

Representational image. AP

On laptops or desktops, it is the first thing Facebook is asking when one switches to the newer version of the social media site. Apart from incorporating dark mode, Facebook has added tabs that are similar to its mobile version and has also reworked the shortcuts bar.

The new Facebook has the Home, Watch and Market Place tabs at the top, while the option to toggle Dark Mode is in the dropdown menu at the top left of the screen.

The options at the top were earlier seen above the shortcuts. The new look even has a dedicated tab for Facebook Gaming as well.

The Stories section has been moved below Gaming, while the Create Post box has been moved further down.

Speaking to The Verge, a Facebook spokesperson said that people can opt to try out the new design before it actually becomes default later in 2020.

The new Facebook gives users easier access to Pages and Groups and allows them to get a preview on how they look on other platforms.

However, not every user has been made privy to the new development as the feature is still being rolled out by the social media giant.

How to enable New Facebook

Open the dropdown menu at top left of the screen next to Notification Bell

Click 'Switch to new Facebook'

If you want to revert to old look simply click on 'Switch to Classic Facebook'.

 

