Wednesday, March 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp dark mode feature rolls out for both iOS and Android users globally

To enable dark mode, Android 10 and iOS 13 users just have to enable it in the system settings.


tech2 News StaffMar 04, 2020 00:12:11 IST

After Gmail, Instagram, Google Maps and other apps WhatsApp finally gets the much-awaited dark mode for both iOS and Android users. The dark mode is now officially rolling out globally.

The new dark mode offers shades of dark green, grey and off-white colour theme to the messaging app. The colour of stickers, images, and emojis won't be affected by this mode. According to WhatsApp, the dark mode will apparently go easy on eyes and won't be a strain even if you're use it for a long time in dim settings.

WhatsApp dark mode feature rolls out for both iOS and Android users globally

The dark mode will apparently go easy on eyes and won't strain even if you use WhatsApp for a long time in dim settings. Image: Reuters

Android 10 and iOS 13 users just have to enable the dark mode in the system settings whereas users on Android 9 or older will have to go to the WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select Dark.

WhatsApp dark mode.

WhatsApp dark mode.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp desktop app, dark theme for web spotted, may rollout soon

Feb 27, 2020
WhatsApp desktop app, dark theme for web spotted, may rollout soon
WhatsApp beta for Android gets new solid colour options in dark mode

WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android gets new solid colour options in dark mode

Feb 28, 2020
Mahashivratri 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Mahashivratri 2020

Mahashivratri 2020: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Feb 21, 2020
Shivaji Jayanti 2020: How to download WhatsApp stickers to honour the great Maratha emperor

Shivaji Jayanti

Shivaji Jayanti 2020: How to download WhatsApp stickers to honour the great Maratha emperor

Feb 19, 2020
In wake of violence in Delhi, AAP govt mulls setting up WhatsApp number for complaints about hate speech

NewsTracker

In wake of violence in Delhi, AAP govt mulls setting up WhatsApp number for complaints about hate speech

Feb 29, 2020
Israeli court asks Facebook to unblock the account of NSO Group employee

Facebook

Israeli court asks Facebook to unblock the account of NSO Group employee

Feb 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020