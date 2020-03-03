tech2 News Staff

After Gmail, Instagram, Google Maps and other apps WhatsApp finally gets the much-awaited dark mode for both iOS and Android users. The dark mode is now officially rolling out globally.

The new dark mode offers shades of dark green, grey and off-white colour theme to the messaging app. The colour of stickers, images, and emojis won't be affected by this mode. According to WhatsApp, the dark mode will apparently go easy on eyes and won't be a strain even if you're use it for a long time in dim settings.

Android 10 and iOS 13 users just have to enable the dark mode in the system settings whereas users on Android 9 or older will have to go to the WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select Dark.

