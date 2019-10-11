tech2 News Staff

All your frequently used apps have already got the dark mode now, Instagram is the most recent one. Now looks like Google Maps and Gmail will also allow you to switch to dark mode soon.

As per an Instagram post by Android, you can enable the dark mode in Google Maps. All you need is the Android 10 on your smartphone.

Now I know what is your question: Didn't Google Maps already have the dark mode?

The answer is no, currently during the navigation, we do see the dark theme but as per the post, the newly announced dark mode will turn the notifications, menu and other options of the app into the shades of black and grey.



The post has also revealed that the location icon will still remain red and in place of green areas, it will show dark green that won't really give any glare. This mode will not only go easy on your eyes but will also save your smartphone battery from draining.

If you want to try out this mode, here is how you can do it.

How to enable the dark mode in Google Maps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your phone

Step 2: Go to the menu at the top left corner

Step 3: Settings>Navigation settings>Colour display

Step 4: Turn on the toggle for "Night" option

Now you can just go back to the home page and enjoy the dark theme.

Another popular app that has got the dark mode is Gmail. You can enable this mode if your device is either running on iOS 11+ or Android 10+.