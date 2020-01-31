Friday, January 31, 2020Back to
Google search for coronavirus will now provide safety tips, latest updates and more from WHO

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totaling to 9,692.


tech2 News StaffJan 31, 2020 20:02:03 IST

Since a coronavirus outbreak is becoming more and more serious every day with an increase in the number of deaths and infected people, the World Health Organisation (WHO) today officially declared it as a "Global emergency"Google is also playing its role in the same in making people aware of the virus outbreak by providing them with credible information.

If you search "coronavirus" on Google, you will now see curated search results regarding safety tips, Q&A and news updates of coronavirus. The information provided is from World Health Organisation itself so it is all reliable.

WHO has declared a "Global emergency" today. Image: Getty

This feature on Google is now live worldwide. With these SOS alerts, Google hopes to "make resources about coronavirus easily accessible". 

Google search results

Google search results

 

To recall, the death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totaling to 9,692.

The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths. Most international cases are in people who had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

With inputs from PTI

