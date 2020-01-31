Friday, January 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Countries should behave in responsible manner, says China after WHO declares coronavirus a 'global emergency'

WHO called on all countries to take urgent measures to contain the spread of the virus.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 31, 2020 17:06:38 IST

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, China has said all countries should behave in a "responsible" manner and avoid overreaction that may result in more negative spillover effects.

China informed the WHO about the coronavirus cases in late December. The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totalling to 9,692.

The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths. Most international cases are in people who had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

Countries should behave in responsible manner, says China after WHO declares coronavirus a global emergency

the main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China but about protecting countries with weaker health systems and which are ill-prepared to deal with potential spread. Image credit: Getty Images

"We are still at a very critical stage in fighting the coronavirus. International solidarity is extremely important and for that purpose all countries should behave in an appropriate and responsible manner,” China's Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Jun said while Beijing understands the concerns of other countries over the outbreak, "we should also listen to the advice" of the Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who has said that he "has full confidence in China's efforts” to combat the outbreak.

Jun said that "there is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade" and the WHO doesn't recommend limiting trade and movement.

The Chinese envoy added that under the current circumstances, the world needs solidarity in combating the outbreak. He stressed that all countries should adopt a responsible attitude, work together to combat the virus, and avoid "overreaction that may result in spillover negative effects.”

He also added that “we are still making our assessment” of the WHO declaration.

WHO's Emergency Committee, declaring the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, called on all countries to take urgent measures to contain the respiratory disease.

“The main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China, but what is happening in other countries," said the WHO chief, praising the "extraordinary measures" taken there by authorities.

“China quickly identified the virus and shared its sequence, so that other countries could diagnose it quickly and protect themselves, which has resulted in rapid diagnostic tools," said the statement from the Committee.

According to a press release issued by the Chinese Mission to the UN, Jun reiterated that the WHO DG clearly stated that the main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China but about protecting countries with weaker health systems and which are ill-prepared to deal with potential spread.

He said WHO continues to have confidence in China's capacity to control the outbreak and the Director-General's recommendations should be seriously considered.

The US issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory for China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. On January 30, the World Health Organisation has determined the rapidly spreading outbreak constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice. Commercial carriers have reduced or suspended routes to and from China,” the advisory said.

Last week, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency US personnel and their family members from Wuhan. PTI YAS NSA

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

coronavirus

China to charter flights to bring back residents of coronavirus-hit Hubei province from other countries

Jan 31, 2020
China to charter flights to bring back residents of coronavirus-hit Hubei province from other countries
Coronavirus outbreak: Updates on new research, vaccines, How does it spread? Who's at risk?

coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: Updates on new research, vaccines, How does it spread? Who's at risk?

Jan 31, 2020
Amid coronavirus outbreak, China's Didi says will halt inter-city services to and from Beijing

Coronavirus

Amid coronavirus outbreak, China's Didi says will halt inter-city services to and from Beijing

Jan 27, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Jan 29, 2020
Indian smartphone makers fear coronavirus will hamper their supply from China

Cornonavirus

Indian smartphone makers fear coronavirus will hamper their supply from China

Jan 31, 2020
iPhone supplier Foxconn says that coronavirus outbreak will not affect its production practices

Foxconn

iPhone supplier Foxconn says that coronavirus outbreak will not affect its production practices

Jan 29, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019