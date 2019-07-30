tech2 News Staff

Google had recently released an official teaser for its upcoming flagship Pixel 4 in June, months before it plans to deliver the product. Now the company has come out with a second teaser of the device which details on a few new features.

The Mountain View-based tech giant has been working for some time on Project Soli, which is a chip that uses radar to detect hand gestures near the phone, quite like the hand gestures seen on the LG G8 ThinQ. This feature has been revealed by Google for the Pixel 4 in a new video which shows a person playing the next song by just swiping in the air in front of the device. Google is calling this 'Motion Sense' and it will be a first for Pixel phones.

Google also revealed that the Pixel 4 will not have any fingerprint scanner and will instead use just face authentication like the iPhone. In a blog, Google mentioned that the Pixel 4's face unlock will be working in any orientation, which happens to be a slight dig at Apple, whose FaceID works only in one position. "Face unlock works in almost any orientation — even if you’re holding it upside down — and you can use it for secure payments and app authentication too,” said Google.

What can be assumed is that the Pixel 4 will be foregoing the horrendous notch seen on the Pixel 3 XL (Review). In an image shared on the blog, Google details the wide variety of sensors that will be present. There is a Face Unlock IR camera, a front-facing camera, proximity sensor, audio port, Soli radar chip, face unlock dot projector, face unlock IR camera and a face unlock flood illuminator. Notice how there appears to be only a single-camera on the device instead of two like the Pixel 3-series.

For the motion sensing part, Google says, "Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well."

The post by Google also mentions how the Soli radar chip will sense when your hand is reaching for the phone so that by the time the phone reaches your face, it will automatically be unlocked.

For those concerned about privacy, Google says that it will never use the images used for face unlock with other Google services. The Titan M chip in the device is there to securely store your facial data on the phone.

