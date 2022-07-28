Thursday, July 28, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera’s details leaked, a new Pixel device possibly in the works

Details about the camera sensors that are being used for the Google Pixel 7 series have been leaked. It suggests that Google will be using sensors from Samsung for most of the cameras. The leak also suggests that a third device, apart from the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro may also be in the works.


FP StaffJul 28, 2022 12:43:27 IST

Back in May of this year at Google’s I/O developer’s conference, the tech giant took everyone by surprise when they announced that there will be a number of devices under the Pixel 7 series this year.

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera’s details leaked, a new Pixel device possibly in the works

Although not a lot of details have been revealed officially about the device, there have been a number of rumours and leaks about the hardware that will be used for the Pixel 7 series.

A recent leak has revealed a few details about the triple camera setups that the flagship device of the Pixel 7 series will come with. 

As per the leak, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the primary camera and an ultra-wide lens with the Sony IMX381 sensor. The camera’s hardware will be similar to the Pixel 6 phones.

For the front camera, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be using the 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor, ditching the Sony IMX sensors that Pixel devices typically use. For the Pixel 7 Pro, there will be an additional Samsung GM1 sensor instead of a Sony IMX586 sensor, which will be paired with a telephoto lens. 

Several leaks also suggest that another high-end Pixel phone will be launched alongside the Pixel 7 Series. This new device is will apparently include the upcoming Sony IMX787 sensor for either the ultra-wide lens or the telephoto lens. The main camera for the new device is said to be the same as the other two Pixel 7 devices.

Codenamed Lynx L10, the third Pixel device that Google will be launching is expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera. In all likelihood, this may be the foldable Pixel device that rumours have been floating around about since May of this year.

Other rumours around the specifications of the Pixel 7 series suggest that will have the same display specs as the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 will have a 60Hz display, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 120Hz, both of which have been sourced from Samsung. Both the devices will have an all new version of Google’s Tensor chipset, an improved and larger battery and a few more upgrades.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Pixel

Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone

Jul 13, 2022
Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone
Google launches the Pixel 6a in India, pre-orders go live, Check out prices, specifications and more

Google Pixel

Google launches the Pixel 6a in India, pre-orders go live, Check out prices, specifications and more

Jul 21, 2022
Bharti Airtel allots 1.2% equity shares to Google for Rs 5,224 crore

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel allots 1.2% equity shares to Google for Rs 5,224 crore

Jul 14, 2022
Google Street View back in India: What is it and why was it suspended?

Google Street View back in India: What is it and why was it suspended?

Jul 27, 2022
Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma on her 113th birthday, know all about 'poetess of motherhood'

NewsTracker

Google Doodle pays tribute to Balamani Amma on her 113th birthday, know all about 'poetess of motherhood'

Jul 19, 2022
Google Pixel 6A launching soon in India, specifications and Indian prices leaked

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 6A launching soon in India, specifications and Indian prices leaked

Jul 19, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022