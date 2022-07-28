FP Staff

Back in May of this year at Google’s I/O developer’s conference, the tech giant took everyone by surprise when they announced that there will be a number of devices under the Pixel 7 series this year.

Although not a lot of details have been revealed officially about the device, there have been a number of rumours and leaks about the hardware that will be used for the Pixel 7 series.

A recent leak has revealed a few details about the triple camera setups that the flagship device of the Pixel 7 series will come with.

As per the leak, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor for the primary camera and an ultra-wide lens with the Sony IMX381 sensor. The camera’s hardware will be similar to the Pixel 6 phones.

For the front camera, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be using the 11MP Samsung 3J1 sensor, ditching the Sony IMX sensors that Pixel devices typically use. For the Pixel 7 Pro, there will be an additional Samsung GM1 sensor instead of a Sony IMX586 sensor, which will be paired with a telephoto lens.

Several leaks also suggest that another high-end Pixel phone will be launched alongside the Pixel 7 Series. This new device is will apparently include the upcoming Sony IMX787 sensor for either the ultra-wide lens or the telephoto lens. The main camera for the new device is said to be the same as the other two Pixel 7 devices.

Codenamed Lynx L10, the third Pixel device that Google will be launching is expected to have a 13MP front-facing camera. In all likelihood, this may be the foldable Pixel device that rumours have been floating around about since May of this year.

Other rumours around the specifications of the Pixel 7 series suggest that will have the same display specs as the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 will have a 60Hz display, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro will have a 120Hz, both of which have been sourced from Samsung. Both the devices will have an all new version of Google’s Tensor chipset, an improved and larger battery and a few more upgrades.