Mehul Das

Google showcased a number of its upcoming devices at the Google I/O event. These included devices that they will be launching in a month or two, as well as devices that they will be launching at its fall event. Among these devices were the Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro, an upcoming Pixel tablet, and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google’s I/O event normally is a developer’s conference where Google highlights what they have been doing on the software side of things. The Hardware, or devices, isn’t exactly the highlight of Google I/O. Well this time around, things are remarkably different, because Google announced and launched a number of devices that they have lined up for this year.

Normally, Google reveals its hardware projects at its Fall event, while launching them. This year, it seems they have announced most of the devices that they would have launched at its Fall event. We take a look at the most significant devices that they have announced

Pixel 6a

The Pixel 6a is essentially a slightly smaller and bumped down Pixel 6. The 6a will be very similar to the Pixel 6, except for the camera. The 6a will be powered by the exact same Tensor chip that we find in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The major difference comes in when you look at the display and the cameras. The Pixel 6a will have a 6.1-inch 1080P G-OLED display, supporting a refresh rate of 60Hz.

As for the cameras, we’ll be getting the same standard and ultrawide shooters, albeit with different sensors. Google is using the Sony IMX363 sensor for the main camera in the Pixel 6a. This 12MP sensor was also used in some of the older devices, like the Pixel 4, Pixel 3 and Pixel 2. That means, that although it won’t be a cutting edge camera, it is a tried and tested sensor that really performs well.

As for memory, we get 6GB RAM and 128 Gb storage. Powering the device will be a 4400mAh battery with 18W charging. The Pixel 6a starts at $449 and will be coming to India, so expect to shell out about Rs 40,000 for the device.

Pixel Buds Pro

Up until now, Google only sells the Pixel Buds A Series, which is basically an entry level TWS earbuds, with some very basic features. Now, with the Pixel Buds Pro, they seem to have a complete lineup. The Pixel Buds Pro come with ANC or active noise cancellation and has been priced at $199. It will have better multi-device connectivity, Google Assistant built-in, and will also feature a transparency mode to go along with the ANC. Each earbud has three microphones for ANC and calls. The earbuds have 11mm drivers, so they should be pretty loud and balanced if Google has tweaked them right. The Pixel Buds Pro will have a battery life of about 11 hours, and 7 hours with ANC.

Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Google took everyone by surprise, by when they revealed the Pixel 7. Google did not divulge too many details about the next generation of Pixel phones, the Pixel 7 & the Pixel 7 Pro. However, we did get to see that the Pixel 7 Pro will be getting a triple camera set up in a refreshed camera housing, and the fact that the glass they will be using for the back of the phone will be soft touch glass. Both the Pixel 7 & the Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the next generation of the Tensor chip, Android 13 and will be launched later this year at Google’s Fall event.

The Pixel Watch

This was the most anticipated hardware announcement at Google I/O. We finally have Android’s proper and official answer to the Apple Watch. Google announced the Pixel Watch. The smartwatch is the result of Google working on its own designs and their acquisition of Fitbit Google has gone for a very simplistic circular stainless steel design. It has a tactile crown for input, as well as a nifty touchscreen, and runs on Wear OS3. Google hasn’t mentioned any sizes, but from the photos, it looks closer to the smaller, 40mm version of the Apple Watch. Google was conspicuously silent about the specs of the watch, so expect a lot more leaks around the watch coming our way. The watch will be launched later this year at Google’s Fall event, along with the Pixel 7 devices.

Pixel Tablet

The one announcement that not many people saw coming was that of the Pixel Tablet. Google announced that they will be launching the Pixel Tablet sometime in 20232. The announcement was made in a manner that would keep tech enthusiasts on their toes, because other than the fact that the tablet will be launched in 2023, Google did not reveal much about the device.