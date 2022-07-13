FP Staff

Google had confirmed that they were working on the Google Pixel 7 series at the I/O 2022 developer's conference this year, and had mentioned that they will be releasing the series in the second half of the year by the end of fall.

Google themselves have now started dropping leaks and rumours, hinting at what to expect from the upcoming Pixel flagship.

With that being said, A prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro has surfaced online in a rather bizarre manner, because of which we get to see the phone in its full form along with some hardware details as well.

A Twitter user says that his friend had ordered the Google Pixel 6 Pro on Facebook Marketplace. After waiting for about two months, the user’s friend received the merchandise from the seller, finally, but much to his surprise, it was a prototype of the unreleased Google Pixel 7 Pro instead of the Pixel 6 Pro.

My friend bought a slightly used pixel 6 pro on Facebook market place in the states about 2 months ago. Phone came in last month and looked weird as hell . thought this was some tiptoe lane foul move but turned out, the shipper made a mistake an shipped an unreleased pixel 7 pro pic.twitter.com/gFkhpwWBwn — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

The prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro came with a case that hid the design, but the user was able to remove the case, he says. The smartphone seems to run on the Android 13 operating system. The friend of the buyer believes that the seller must be an OEM manufacturer of the Pixel 7 series.

However, the joy of receiving an unreleased product was short-lived as Google has wiped the device remotely and cleared the Android 13 update off the phone. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now stuck in the bootloader and obviously, there won't be any help from Google. Probably, the phone might return to a usable state after Google launches it this falls.

We couldn't believe our eyes . A phone yet to be released , in our hands right here in Accra lol camera on the device was amazing !!. But the fun was short-lived . Last wk google sent a remote wipe command and cleared the android 13 off the phone Now it's stuck in a bootloader — About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

The renders and the story behind the Pixel 7 Pro prototype seem too good to be true, and it's too tough to believe anything at this stage when we are close to the launch. It’s better to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

The leaked specifications of the Google Pixel 7 Pro suggests that it will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout.

It is said to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. It will be powered by a new Tensor 2nd gen chipset and will be paired with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.