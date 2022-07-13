Wednesday, July 13, 2022Back to
Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone

An online seller accidentally shipped a prototype of the Google Pixel 7 Pro to an unsuspecting customer who had ordered the Pixel 6 Pro. The images of the prototype shows what sort of hardware and design we can expect from the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro.


FP StaffJul 13, 2022 14:37:11 IST

Google had confirmed that they were working on the Google Pixel 7 series at the I/O 2022 developer's conference this year, and had mentioned that they will be releasing the series in the second half of the year by the end of fall.

Google themselves have now started dropping leaks and rumours, hinting at what to expect from the upcoming Pixel flagship. 

With that being said, A prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro has surfaced online in a rather bizarre manner, because of which we get to see the phone in its full form along with some hardware details as well.

Vendor shipped Google Pixel 7 Pro by accident, leaking the first look of the flagship phone

A Twitter user says that his friend had ordered the Google Pixel 6 Pro on Facebook Marketplace. After waiting for about two months, the user’s friend received the merchandise from the seller, finally, but much to his surprise, it was a prototype of the unreleased Google Pixel 7 Pro instead of the Pixel 6 Pro.

The prototype of the Pixel 7 Pro came with a case that hid the design, but the user was able to remove the case, he says. The smartphone seems to run on the Android 13 operating system. The friend of the buyer believes that the seller must be an OEM manufacturer of the Pixel 7 series.

However, the joy of receiving an unreleased product was short-lived as Google has wiped the device remotely and cleared the Android 13 update off the phone. The Google Pixel 7 Pro is now stuck in the bootloader and obviously, there won't be any help from Google. Probably, the phone might return to a usable state after Google launches it this falls.

The renders and the story behind the Pixel 7 Pro prototype seem too good to be true, and it's too tough to believe anything at this stage when we are close to the launch. It’s better to take this with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.

The leaked specifications of the Google Pixel 7 Pro suggests that it will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout. 

It is said to come with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera. It will be powered by a new Tensor 2nd gen chipset and will be paired with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


