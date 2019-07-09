tech2 News Staff

There have been a lot of rumors that have come to the market, regarding the upcoming Google smartphones and after getting tired of all these rumors, Google itself cleared the air about the rear camera setup of Google Pixel 4 with a tweet. Now, a brand new leak suggests that the Google Pixel 4 XL will also feature a notch-less display and a dual-front camera setup.

As per the renders leaked by @OnLeaks, unlike Google Pixel 3 XL (Review), the upcoming Pixel 4 XL will ditch the notch entirely and will have a thin bezel instead at the top. These images reveal that the top bezel of Pixel 4XL will house dual cameras as well as "two unknown sensors" and the display is expected to be 6.25 inch in size.

Well, since there seems to be some interest, 1 month after delivering your very first glimpse at the #Pixel4, here comes your very first full look at the #Pixel4XL! 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba again -> https://t.co/mCQCOp5Pp1 pic.twitter.com/MeAIID0FDz — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 8, 2019

Another thing that has come to notice is on the right side of the device there is a large hollow slot. It is being speculated that it is where the Soli radar chip will be inserted. To jog your memory, Google was reportedly working on a Project Soli, that dealt with motion sensing technology, by utilizing very tiny radar chips to detect gestures in 3D. These radar chips are expected to be helpful in the face ID unlock and might help users control music playback with hand gestures instead of touching or talking to the device.

As for the speakers, the renders show that the device does not have front firing speakers and instead the two speakers are spotted on either side of the Type-C port at the bottom.

There have been other leaks that showed off a black colour variant, which means, Google will continue to offer the 'Just Black' option. We recently also came across a Mint Green colour render of the device, which seems to be a possibility. And now, a brand new leak reveals a blue colour variant of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

