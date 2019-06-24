Monday, June 24, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL case renders reportedly reveal new design details

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are believed to be officially launched in October this year.

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2019 07:49:59 IST

Tired of all the leaks, and eventually adding fuel to fire, last week, Google went out on a limb and leaked some official renders of the device. Besides, a few design details, this render primarily revealed that at a time where companies like Huawei and Samsung are betting on quad-camera setup (and Nokia with its five-camera module), the Pixel is going to compete with the flagships with just a dual-camera setup.

This render showed off a black colour variant, which means, Google will continue to offer the 'Just Black' option. We recently also came across a Mint Green colour render of the device, which seems to be a possibility. And now, a brand new leak reveals a blue colour variant of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL case renders reportedly reveal new design details

Google Pixel 4 render. Image: Sudhanshu Ambhore/twitter

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has recently shared a few renders of the purported device, along with a leaked case for it. The render, if genuine, reveals a bunch of things. One, the classic, two shade design on the Pixel phones, seems to be dropped in this particular render. From what we can tell, the smartphone looks sports a chrome blue colour with the solid shade all along the device.

The render also features the same dual-camera setup we saw in Google's official leak. Besides that, the power button and the volume rocker sit on the right edge of the device.

(Also read: Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch timeline leaked)

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

There is also one interesting difference in the design of the official render and this one. The image Google shared, showed a tiny little sensor above the main dual-camera setup, which is speculated to be a ToF sensor, however, in this render, the sensor looks more like a flash, which would be in addition to the LED flash that sits below the dual-camera setup. More confusing, than interesting, actually!

