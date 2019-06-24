tech2 News Staff

Tired of all the leaks, and eventually adding fuel to fire, last week, Google went out on a limb and leaked some official renders of the device. Besides, a few design details, this render primarily revealed that at a time where companies like Huawei and Samsung are betting on quad-camera setup (and Nokia with its five-camera module), the Pixel is going to compete with the flagships with just a dual-camera setup.

This render showed off a black colour variant, which means, Google will continue to offer the 'Just Black' option. We recently also came across a Mint Green colour render of the device, which seems to be a possibility. And now, a brand new leak reveals a blue colour variant of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has recently shared a few renders of the purported device, along with a leaked case for it. The render, if genuine, reveals a bunch of things. One, the classic, two shade design on the Pixel phones, seems to be dropped in this particular render. From what we can tell, the smartphone looks sports a chrome blue colour with the solid shade all along the device.

The render also features the same dual-camera setup we saw in Google's official leak. Besides that, the power button and the volume rocker sit on the right edge of the device.

There is also one interesting difference in the design of the official render and this one. The image Google shared, showed a tiny little sensor above the main dual-camera setup, which is speculated to be a ToF sensor, however, in this render, the sensor looks more like a flash, which would be in addition to the LED flash that sits below the dual-camera setup. More confusing, than interesting, actually!