Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

The new colour variant was supposed to arrive on the Pixel 3 last year but eventually it didn’t.

tech2 News StaffJun 21, 2019 13:17:03 IST

After a series of leaked renders of Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 kept hitting the internet, the company decided to simply reveal an official image of the device. Google took to Twitter and it confirmed the previous leaks about the rumoured camera bump on the rear.

Google Pixel 4 leak in mint green colour variant.

A new set of leaked renders of the Pixel 4 claim that a fresh colour variant called ‘mint green’ is going to make its way to Google’s fourth generation of Pixel smartphones. The leak comes from IndiaShopps and it falls in line with the official image posted by the company itself. The new colour variant will be joining the familiar Black and White variants.

The design on the back has slightly changed and it’s more uniform now rather than sporting composite materials. This is also seen in the leaked renders and the officially posted image. We can also see that’s there no notch on the front but a slim bezel that’s sporting the dual-front cameras.

Google Pixel 4 leak in white.

Google Pixel 4 leak in white.

Google's Pixel smartphones have been pushing smartphone photography ahead every time a new generation has been launched. And it has been doing this with just a single rear camera sensor, aided by its unmatched AI post-processing. The addition of multiple camera sensors on the rear may just take the Pixel miles ahead of the competition. However, that's just speculation and we'll know about Google's choice of the second sensor and how well does it perform after an official announcement in October.

