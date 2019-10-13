Sunday, October 13, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will sport a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12 and 16 MP sensor combination.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2019 11:10:33 IST

Google is scheduled to launch the new Pixel phones on 15 October, which is on Tuesday next week. Ahead of the launch, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been listed on an e-retailing website in Canada for pre-booking. The listing also includes a specification comparison of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with last year's Pixel 3 XL. The listing also reveals a few thumbnails of the new Pixel phones, however, the thumbnail barely reveal any new detail about the phones' design. Although, it does show the Just Black and Clearly White colour variants of the Pixel phones.

The listing was first spotted by 9To5Google. The leaked specifications in the listing reveals that (in line with Google's official render and previous speculations) the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will sport a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12 and 16 MP sensor combination. The new Pixel's camera will reportedly also support 4K video resolution. In terms of selfie, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will feature an 8 MP camera sensor and support for 1080p videos.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL images, specifications leaked ahead of 15 October launch

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

Further, both the smartphones are also believed to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with 6 GB RAM. Per the listing, the 64 GB model was up for pre-order on BestBuy Canada, however, there may be higher storage variants also available.

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will also feature Face Unlock and the new Motion Sense.

As previously leaked, the Motion Sense feature will allow users to skip songs, wake the display, mute calls and alarms and also turn on your lock-screen using hand gestures. There is also another separate feature mentioned in the leak which Google will announce on launch day although there are no details about this feature currently.

The only difference, per the leaked specifications, between the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is of their battery and display size. Reportedly, the Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch full HD+ OLED Smooth display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ OLED Smooth display. In terms of battery, the Pixel 4 will come with a 2,800 mAh battery and the Pixel 4 XL will be fuelled by a larger 3,700 mAh battery.

Additionally, the listing also includes the promo material, which talks about Pixel 4's capability to take studio-like photos. It says capturing pictures needs "nothing new to learn and no editing required".

