The Pixel 3 (Review) was perhaps the most leaked smartphone in 2018 and with the upcoming Pixel 4, things seem to be heading in the same direction as well.

Over the last couple of months, there have been rumours, leaks and renders that have shown what we can expect from the device. The latest is about the Pixel 4 coming with a motion detection chip called Soli, which is something that the company had itself mentioned earlier.

This new leak has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the “Motion Sense” feature. As per the video by YouTube channel ThisisTechToday, the Motion Sense feature will allow users to skip songs, wake the display, mute calls and alarms and also turn on your lock-screen using hand gestures. There is also another separate feature mentioned in the leak which Google will announce on launch day although there are no details about this feature currently.

It is also noteworthy to mention that the Soli chip won’t be working in certain regions of the world which includes India due to hurdles in legal certification.

Earlier photos of what appears to be the Pixel 4 XL had surfaced online on Reddit showing the Black and White colours of the device side-by-side. From what we could make out from the pictures, the Black colour variant for the device happens to have a glossy finish while the White colour option seems to have a matte finish.

The front of the phone is also visible in the photos and it appears that the device will not come with the horrendous notch that the Pixel 3 XL had. The phone appears to have a big top bezel and a small chin which looks a tad bit small to house a speaker unit, like the one seen on the Pixel 3 XL. The back of the phone has the same square camera housing as the one seen on the official Google teaser in June.

On 9 September, as per a leak found on Weibo and first spotted by Android Central, a device reported to be the Pixel 4 has been found in an extremely bright orange colour option. One can spot the square-camera housing on the top left and a Google logo at the bottom of the phone. The company had last year released an additional 'Not Pink' colour options alongside the regular 'Just Black' and 'Clearly White'.

