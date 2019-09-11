Wednesday, September 11, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense features leaked online ahead of possible launch in October

This new leak has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the “Motion Sense” feature.


tech2 News StaffSep 11, 2019 15:57:09 IST

The Pixel 3 (Review) was perhaps the most leaked smartphone in 2018 and with the upcoming Pixel 4, things seem to be heading in the same direction as well.

Over the last couple of months, there have been rumours, leaks and renders that have shown what we can expect from the device. The latest is about the Pixel 4 coming with a motion detection chip called Soli, which is something that the company had itself mentioned earlier.

Google Pixel 4s Motion Sense features leaked online ahead of possible launch in October

Pixel 4 leaked.

This new leak has given us a sneak peek at what we can expect from the “Motion Sense” feature. As per the video by YouTube channel ThisisTechToday, the Motion Sense feature will allow users to skip songs, wake the display, mute calls and alarms and also turn on your lock-screen using hand gestures. There is also another separate feature mentioned in the leak which Google will announce on launch day although there are no details about this feature currently.

It is also noteworthy to mention that the Soli chip won’t be working in certain regions of the world which includes India due to hurdles in legal certification.

Earlier photos of what appears to be the Pixel 4 XL had surfaced online on Reddit showing the Black and White colours of the device side-by-side. From what we could make out from the pictures, the Black colour variant for the device happens to have a glossy finish while the White colour option seems to have a matte finish.

The front of the phone is also visible in the photos and it appears that the device will not come with the horrendous notch that the Pixel 3 XL had. The phone appears to have a big top bezel and a small chin which looks a tad bit small to house a speaker unit, like the one seen on the Pixel 3 XL. The back of the phone has the same square camera housing as the one seen on the official Google teaser in June.

On 9 September, as per a leak found on Weibo and first spotted by Android Centrala device reported to be the Pixel 4 has been found in an extremely bright orange colour option. One can spot the square-camera housing on the top left and a Google logo at the bottom of the phone. The company had last year released an additional 'Not Pink' colour options alongside the regular 'Just Black' and 'Clearly White'.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Google

Google's Pixel event might fall on 15 October: Pixel 4 XL display, processor details leaked

Sep 11, 2019
Google's Pixel event might fall on 15 October: Pixel 4 XL display, processor details leaked
Google Pixel 4 XL reportedly leaked in Black and White colour variants

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL reportedly leaked in Black and White colour variants

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019