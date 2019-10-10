Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
Pixel 4's camera leak reveals a new 'Frequent Faces' feature on the upcoming smartphone

It was found out that this feature will focus more on faces of people you frequently take pictures of.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 10:32:33 IST

The Pixel 4 smartphones are going to be announced next week at Google's hardware event but at this point nearly everything about the device has already leaked out. As Pixel phones are known for their camera prowess there have been several leaks regarding the new photo-taking features on the phone including Astrophotography. The new Google Camera 7.1 APK has now been revealed showing off a couple of new features in the upcoming Pixel 4's camera.

Google Pixel 4. Image: Google/Twitter.

As per a report by XDA-Developers, Google is quite likely developing a feature called “Frequent Faces” in its Camera app. The report states that after a little digging it was found out that this feature will focus more on faces of people you frequently take pictures of.  The data of the faces will be stored internally only on your phone and will not go to Google servers. If you wish to delete all the face data you simply have to disable the feature.

A new report also suggested that Google could also announce a 5G version of the device at the event. Nikkei reports that while the regular Pixel 4 devices will support LTE, a “test production” of a 5G-enabled Pixel 4 will also be shown. However, it isn’t clear whether the device is going to be a preview or an actual release. The report also says that the announcement could happen at a later event where Google could announce the successor to the Pixel 3a.

