Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will soon come up this October as the company’s flagship devices, and there are many rumors about the smartphones.

Yesterday a new information appeared on Twitter via the serial leaker Steve H.’s handle. He said that the Pixel 3 will have a 5.3-inch display with no notch and the Pixel 3 XL will have a 6.2-inch display with a notch.

This is in line with the earlier leaked photos of the alleged tempered glass for the smartphones.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Pixel XL 3 will be designed with nearly edge-to-edge screen. However, the notch on the Pixel 3 XL won’t be as wide as the one we see on the Apple iPhone X.

According to my sources:

Pixel 3 ≃ 5.3-inch (no notch)

Pixel 3XL ≃ 6.2-inch (notch) — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 4, 2018

The Google Pixel 3, on the other hand, will apparently look similar to the Pixel 2 and won’t include the notch or edge-to-edge look.

According to the same report, Foxconn will be the manufacturer for the Pixel 3 devices.

The phones are likely to use the latest versions of chipsets available for the new smartphones, and probably it will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is powering all 2018 flagship phones.

Coming to the camera, the Google Pixel 3 XL is reported to include a dual-camera setup on the front, that will be on the notch. On the rear, both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will have upgraded, but single-lens cameras.

There’s a lot more that we know about the phones so far, and you can read it here.