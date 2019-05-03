Friday, May 03, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3a XL leaked retails package confirms few specifications ahead of launch

Google Pixel 3a XL along with the smaller Pixel 3a are expected to launch at I/O 2019 on 7 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 03, 2019 11:56:57 IST

We are now barely a week away from the official launch of the first mid-budget phones from Google — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL — and the leaks would just not stop flowing.

After we recently came across the leaked images of both the variants, expected prices, and a whole lot of other details about the new Pixel phones, a brand new leak somewhat makes some details official.

The Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Tech2

According to a few photos posted by Android Police (which they attribute to one of their readers) a Best Buy retail store has begun to stock the new phones, and the reader managed a picture of the Pixel 3a XL's retail box kept in a glass cabinet.

Google Pixel 3a XL retail box leaked. Image: Android Police.

Google Pixel 3a XL retail box leaked. Image: Android Police

From the picture, we can tell there is a ‘Just Black’ and the much-rumoured ‘Purple-ish' color variant. The specification sticker on the retail box also confirms that the Pixel 3a XL will feature a 6-inch display. The Black model in the cabinet is a 64GB variant. Rumours also suggest there will be a 128GB version of the device.

Besides that, the Pixel 3a XL is believed to sport a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter, and a 3,700 mAh battery. For more details on all that we know about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, head here.

