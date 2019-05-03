tech2 News Staff

We are now barely a week away from the official launch of the first mid-budget phones from Google — Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL — and the leaks would just not stop flowing.

After we recently came across the leaked images of both the variants, expected prices, and a whole lot of other details about the new Pixel phones, a brand new leak somewhat makes some details official.

According to a few photos posted by Android Police (which they attribute to one of their readers) a Best Buy retail store has begun to stock the new phones, and the reader managed a picture of the Pixel 3a XL's retail box kept in a glass cabinet.

From the picture, we can tell there is a ‘Just Black’ and the much-rumoured ‘Purple-ish' color variant. The specification sticker on the retail box also confirms that the Pixel 3a XL will feature a 6-inch display. The Black model in the cabinet is a 64GB variant. Rumours also suggest there will be a 128GB version of the device.

Besides that, the Pixel 3a XL is believed to sport a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter, and a 3,700 mAh battery. For more details on all that we know about the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, head here.

