Leaked Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL images reveal colour variants and features

Pixel 3A phones are believed to launch on 7 May and go on sale as early as 8 May.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 19:16:54 IST

If Google's original plan was to keep the Pixel 3A series phones a secret, it has failed miserably!

Adding to a myriad of leaks, Droid Life has shared some newly leaked information about the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL, that reveal what the phones may look like, and some of its features and specifications.

In line with previous leaks, today's report also suggests that besides the usual white and black colour variants, the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3XL also comes in a purple colour variant. It also claims that the 'budget pixel phones' will feature camera perks we've seen on the high-end Pixel 3 like 'Night Sight.'

Google Pixel 3A. Image: DroidLife

In addition to that, the leak also suggests that the 5.6-inch Pixel 3A and the 6-inch 3A XL may come with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the lowest variant. For optics, the phones are believed to sport a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie shooter.

Further, the Pixel 3A will apparently be fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery, whereas the larger Pixel 3A XL will reportedly feature a 3,700 mAh one.

There's another report by This is Tech Today, which claims that Google's mid-tier phones will start at $399 for the Pixel 3A and $479 for the Pixel 3A XL.

Google Pixel 3A and Pixel 3A XL will likely be launched at Google I/O 2019 conference, on 7 May, and is believed to go on sale by 8 May, per a recent teaser by Flipkart.

