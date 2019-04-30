Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
Google Pixel 3a spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie 9 with 4 GB RAM

The Google Pixel 3a could be officially launched at Google I/O 2019 on 7 May

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 08:58:49 IST

We are closing in on the Google I/O conference where we could be witnessing the launch of new Pixel smartphones. For quite some time, we’ve known that Google had been working on budget Pixel smartphones, considering the countless leaks to hit the internet. The latest doing the rounds is a listing of the Pixel 3a on Geekbench.

Google Pixel 3.

Before this, the Google Pixel 3a XL had resurfaced, speculated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset with 4 GB of RAM. The latest Google Pixel 3a listing, reported by MySmartPrice, points to the device running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset. Although the chipset isn't mentioned, the Pixel 3a’s low score suggests a chipset lower than the Pixel 3a XL. The listing also mentions that the device is running on Android Pie 9 and that the phone has 4 GB of RAM.

Earlier, it was believed to be called the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, however, it was reported that they will follow the ‘3a’ naming scheme before Google accidentally revealed it on its store along with some of the specifications.

The Pixel 3a will be coming out in two variants – Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. The Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. On the Pixel 3a XL, a 6-inch OLED display will be used with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710. Both the devices will be running on 4 GB of RAM and employ the Pixel Visual Core to power the cameras, currently present on the Pixel 3.

