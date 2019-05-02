Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the 'budget Pixel phones'

As with the Pixel 3-series before it, the Pixel 3a-series is also one of the worst kept secrets.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 18:20:00 IST

When Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (Review) last year, it would appear that the high price tag seemed to have made customers think twice before purchasing it. However, all this cannot deny the fact that the Pixel 3 has one of the best smartphone cameras in the market.

Pixel 3a and 3a XL launch: All you need to know about the budget Pixel phones

Google Pixel 3.

Now it would appear that Google is rethinking its strategy of launching only premium smartphones and is in the process of launching two new smartphones that can be considered more economical. These are the Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones and as with the Pixel 3-series before it, the Pixel 3a-series is also one of the industries worst kept secrets. Here's all we know about them.

Launch date, pricing

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are quite likely going to be announced on 8 May in India as is apparent from Google's latest teaser which says that "Something big is coming to the Pixel Universe". We are quite likely going to see the launch of the Pixel 3a/3a XL at Google's annual developer conference I/O which happens on 7 May.

The devices are likely going to go on sale on Flipkart as the e-commerce giant is teasing the launch on its market place. 8 May is the date on which we may likely see the devices on sale as per Flipkart's landing page.

Google PIxel 3a Flipkart landing page.

Google PIxel 3a Flipkart landing page.

As far as pricing is considered, these devices were reportedly leaked with a Canadian price tag of $649 and $799 for Pixel 3a and 3a XL respectively. This puts the Indian pricing of both the devices around Rs 35,000 and Rs 42,000 but we can assume that if Google wants its devices to sell, the price would have to be slightly lower for the Indian market.

Specifications, Design and Colours

The Pixel 3a will sport a 5.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670. On the Pixel 3a XL, a 6-inch OLED display will be used with a resolution of 2,220 x 1,080 pixels, running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710.

Google Pixel 3A. Image: DroidLife

Google Pixel 3A. Image: DroidLife

Both the devices will be running on 4 GB of RAM and employ the Pixel Visual Core to power the cameras, currently present on the Pixel 3. The Pixel 3a will apparently be fuelled by a 3,000 mAh battery, whereas the larger Pixel 3a XL will reportedly feature a 3,700 mAh one.

The phones were also spotted recently on benchmarking website Geekbench showing single core and multicore scores of 1805 and 5790 for the Pixel 3a XL. The Snapdragon 710 powered Nokia 8.1 had scores of 1816 and 5880 for single and multi-core respectively which shows that the Pixel 3a XL is similar in performance.

Reports also claim that these 'budget pixel phones' will come with camera features we've seen on the high-end Pixel 3 like 'Night Sight.' It also appears that the Pixel 3a will have a single-camera system like the Pixel 3-series.

Besides the usual white and black colour variants, the Pixel 3A and Pixel 3XL also come in a purple colour variantThe design of the Pixel 3a, from what we have seen from leaked images, resembles the Pixel 2 which had thick clunky bezels at the top and bottom. And at times that seems fine, as long as we don't have a display notch to deal with.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL images, features leaked: All you need to know

May 02, 2019
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL images, features leaked: All you need to know
Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL likely to go on sale in India on 8 May on Flipkart

Google

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL likely to go on sale in India on 8 May on Flipkart

May 01, 2019
Google Pixel 3a spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie 9 with 4 GB RAM

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3a spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie 9 with 4 GB RAM

Apr 30, 2019
Pixel 3a leak gives us the best look at Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone

Google Pixel

Pixel 3a leak gives us the best look at Google’s upcoming mid-range smartphone

Apr 25, 2019
Google to soon open Android Automotive OS to third-party media app developers

Google

Google to soon open Android Automotive OS to third-party media app developers

May 02, 2019
Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrated six unique organisms that live with us

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrated six unique organisms that live with us

Apr 22, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019