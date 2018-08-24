Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 August, 2018 12:16 IST

Google Pixel 3 XL will sport a big notch only to give you ‘super selfies’: Report

Google is apparently all set to take the selfie game of the millenials a notch higher.

Selfies are passé, Google Pixel 3 XL is going to evolve us to super selfies.

According to a report by 9To5Google, a new leak suggests why the Pixel 3 XL will feature a big notch when everybody else is already moving to water drop notch, and in some cases notch-less displays as well.

Reportedly, the new Pixel phone will sport dual front-facing cameras, focused on giving you better selfies, in fact, they say that Google may call it “Super Selfies.”

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Wylsacon Twitter

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Wylsacon Twitter

The report suggests that both the Pixel 3 XL and the smaller Pixel 3 will features the front dual camera setup. However, with the big notch of the Pixel 3 XL, the cameras are likely to be more noticeable on the phone.

Apparently, the so-called ‘super selfies’ will comes with some faux bokeh improvements in the Portrait Mode, with new ‘Natural’ and ‘Soft’ mode for face retouching feature. One of the lenses on the front is said to be a wide-angle lens.

The report makes it quite clear that selfies will be a big point of focus for the upcoming Pixel smartphones.

In addition to that, the report also claims that at the back, the Pixel 3 XL and the Pixel 3 will sport a single camera setup. This is in line with most of the previous reports.

It is also believed that Google will integrate a new Visual Core chip to these smartphones. The new Pixel phones are also said to offer incredible low-light photos. While we have seen proof of that in recent sample image leaks of the phone, however, the word is never final until you hear it from the horse’s mouth.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones are speculated to be launched in the first week of October.

3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


