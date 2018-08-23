Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 17:23 IST

Leaked Google Pixel 3 XL images reveal design, specifications and box contents

With a huge notch and a broad chin, the Google Pixel 3 XL doesn't look all that pleasing.

Many leaked images and videos of the Google Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL which will launch this year in October have been in the news recently. From what it looks like, this could be the biggest leak so far of the Google Pixel 3 XL encompassing most of the design, looks, and specifications.

The images reveal the front and back of the device, and you can notice a rather huge notch at the top.

The notch houses an infrared sensor that is used for facial recognition, an earpiece that will double as one of two stereo speakers and the selfie camera. On the rear, the phone has a single camera with an LED flash, and a fingerprint sensor below it.

Take a look at the images that were leaked on Twitter by an account by the name Wylsacom.

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Wylsacon Twitter

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Wylsacon Twitter

If you further read into the twitter thread, from the images posted by the same account, you will be able to gather that the device has a 6.71-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. It is powered by a 3,430 mAh battery.

Further, yet another leak of the device on the website Rozetked, revealed the full retail package with its components. It comes with wired headphones, a USB-C to USB-C cable, a charger, USB-A to USB-C adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter. The report confirms that the processor in the Pixel 3 XL will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 and the operating system will be Android Pie, as expected.

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Rozetked

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Rozetked

The same report also reveals a few first look images of the devices, and you can see that the phone has a broad chin, a lime green coloured power button on the right.

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Rozetked

Leaked Images of Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: Rozetked

We are sure that more leaks in the future will reveal more about the specifications of the device. However, we are not sure if the device really looks all that pleasing.

