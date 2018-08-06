Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 21:13 IST

Google to likely launch the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones on 4 October: Report

Google posted an ad inviting two YouTube influencers from Canada to make content for the Pixel 3.

Google's next smartphone offering, the Pixel 3 is expected to launch on 4 October 2018.

The leak was first spotted by Brandon Lee of This is Tech Today on Google's own website Famebit. For those who do not know about Famebit, it is Google's own marketplace for YouTube influencers where brands can set their own budget and select content creators.

In the listing, Google posted an ad where the company called two YouTuber influencers from Canada to make content for the Google Pixel 3. It also said that it would be taking only those content creators who have never used a Google Pixel but are willing to use a Google Pixel 3.

The Google Pixel series is expected to arrive in two new offerings, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Pixel 3 may come with a near edge-to-edge display, following the Apple iPhone X's trend of including a notch. Recent renders also reveal a chubby strip both on top and at the bottom of the smartphone.

Google Pixel is expected to launch on 4 October. Tech

Google Pixel is expected to launch on 4 October. Image: This is Tech Today.

Recent Geekbench scores also show that the Google Pixel 3 might pack 4 GB of RAM just like the older Pixel 2, and to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The phone is expected to run on Android 9.0.

Google could also possibly working on an iris scanner to support a 3D facial scanning feature, similar to that on the Apple iPhone X.

