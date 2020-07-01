FP Trending

Google Photos has temporarily disabled images and video backup for folders created by Facebook, WhatsApp and other messaging apps. This step has been taken by the company to conserve internet resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, people are sharing more photos and videos. To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages and Kik,” reads a message on Google Photos community forum.

Users will be receiving a notification in this regard in the app. In order to store photos and videos, they will have to manually go into the app and select those folders to be backed up.

The search giant has only mentioned a few messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages and Kik but the tech website noticed a list of other apps in a teardown of the latest Google Photos APK.

The apps that will not be able to provide backup facility are Facebook, Helo, Instagram, LINE, Messages, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, Viber, and WhatsApp.

Before Google Photos, YouTube lowered its video quality to standard definition 480p on the service across the European Union. However, if users want to watch videos in HD, they will have to select that option. Otherwise, by default, videos will run in 480p.

Netflix in May also lowered its streaming quality in Europe.