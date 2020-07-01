Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Photos temporarily suspends default backup for images and videos on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp

In order to store photos and videos, users will have to manually go into the app and select those folders to be backed up.


FP TrendingJul 01, 2020 11:52:59 IST

Google Photos has temporarily disabled images and video backup for folders created by Facebook, WhatsApp and other messaging apps. This step has been taken by the company to conserve internet resources amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to COVID-19, people are sharing more photos and videos. To save internet resources, backup & sync has been turned off for device folders created by messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages and Kik,” reads a message on Google Photos community forum.

Users will be receiving a notification in this regard in the app. In order to store photos and videos, they will have to manually go into the app and select those folders to be backed up.

Google Photos temporarily suspends default backup for images and videos on apps like Facebook, WhatsApp

Google Photos' new logo

The search giant has only mentioned a few messaging apps like WhatsApp, Messages and Kik but the tech website noticed a list of other apps in a teardown of the latest Google Photos APK.

The apps that will not be able to provide backup facility are Facebook, Helo, Instagram, LINE, Messages, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, Viber, and WhatsApp.

Before Google Photos, YouTube lowered its video quality to standard definition 480p on the service across the European Union. However, if users want to watch videos in HD, they will have to select that option. Otherwise, by default, videos will run in 480p.

Netflix in May also lowered its streaming quality in Europe.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

COVID-19 Treatment

US doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough eager to see published data at earliest

Jun 17, 2020
US doctors skeptical of reported COVID breakthrough eager to see published data at earliest
Google Photos gets a new logo, simpler UI and a photo map search feature

Google Photos

Google Photos gets a new logo, simpler UI and a photo map search feature

Jun 26, 2020
Centre praises BMC for 'actively' taking proactive measures to reduce Dharavi's Covid-19 growth rate as slum sees decline from 12% in April to 1.02% in June

NewsTracker

Centre praises BMC for 'actively' taking proactive measures to reduce Dharavi's Covid-19 growth rate as slum sees decline from 12% in April to 1.02% in June

Jun 22, 2020
Google Photos gets a 'mute toggle' that will let you easily switch off video volume

Google Photos

Google Photos gets a 'mute toggle' that will let you easily switch off video volume

Jun 30, 2020
'Protection is must': Experts urge public to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines as India reports over 5 lakh cases

NewsTracker

'Protection is must': Experts urge public to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines as India reports over 5 lakh cases

Jun 28, 2020
Mumbai accounted for 51% of Maharashtra COVID-19 deaths in past 50 days; city's daily toll matched or exceeded by Delhi in June

FirstData

Mumbai accounted for 51% of Maharashtra COVID-19 deaths in past 50 days; city's daily toll matched or exceeded by Delhi in June

Jun 19, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020