YouTube has restricted maximum video playback quality and download to 480p for Android, iOS users in India

At the time of writing the story, the video quality limitation was reflecting for both Android and iOS users on mobile.


tech2 News StaffMar 30, 2020 16:38:19 IST

After a similar move in Europe a few days ago, YouTube has now restricted video playback quality for users in India to a maximum of 480p.

Representational Image.

Further, the YouTube mobile site on Chrome for iOS is currently showing 720p as maximum playback quality.

From left to right: YouTube quality settings on iOS app; YouTube playback settings on iOS app; YouTube quality settings on Android app. (Image: tech2)

On iOS and Android, downloads are also restricted to 480p for users in India.

On the desktop site, however, YouTube videos are still showing 4K as maximum quality support.

YouTube desktop site still allow 4K video quality. (Image: tech2)

This move has been taken by YouTube, and various other content platforms like Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ in various parts on the world to avert internet gridlock as tens of millions of people, confined by the Coronavirus Outbreak, have switched to working from home.

Last week, Facebook also lowered video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Latin America, replicating measures adopted in Europe, to ease network congestion.

