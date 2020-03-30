tech2 News Staff

After a similar move in Europe a few days ago, YouTube has now restricted video playback quality for users in India to a maximum of 480p.

At the time of writing the story, the video quality limitation was reflecting for both Android and iOS users on mobile.

Further, the YouTube mobile site on Chrome for iOS is currently showing 720p as maximum playback quality.

On iOS and Android, downloads are also restricted to 480p for users in India.

On the desktop site, however, YouTube videos are still showing 4K as maximum quality support.

This move has been taken by YouTube, and various other content platforms like Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ in various parts on the world to avert internet gridlock as tens of millions of people, confined by the Coronavirus Outbreak, have switched to working from home.

Last week, Facebook also lowered video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Latin America, replicating measures adopted in Europe, to ease network congestion.

