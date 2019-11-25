Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
Google Nest Mini launched in India at a price of Rs 4,499, available now on Flipkart

Google Nest Mini smart speaker is available in chalk and charcoal colour options.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 16:32:19 IST

Google has launched the successor to the Google Home Mini in India at a price of Rs 4,499. This second-generation Nest Home Mini was announced at the Google event last month along with the Pixel 4 lineup.  This mini smart speaker is now available on Flipkart in chalk and charcoal colour options. The blue and coral variants are still not available in India.

Google Nest Mini specifications

This newly launched smart speaker looks similar to its predecessor. The plastic structure is apparently made from "100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic bottles". Is that a yay for the environment?

Google Nest Mini supports YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Wynk. Image: Google

In terms of features, the new Google Nest Mini, just like the Amazon Echo Dot, supports Hindi and English voice options. As per the company, this speaker has stronger bass (measured than the previous one. You will also get an intercom feature with which you can have device to device communication, and you call someone via Google Home app. The speaker can also adjust the volume of music as per the surrounding noise. Another highlight of this product is its wall wall-mount capability. It will help you place the speaker as per your convenience either on a table or on a wall.

The second-gen Google Nest Mini supports YouTube Music, Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, and Wynk. The company is also offering a Gaana prime membership to buyers until 2021.

