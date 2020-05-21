FP Trending

Google Meet may soon allow users to blur their background during video calls. This means that you will be able to have a seamless call on Google’s video conferencing platform without letting people on the other side know what is there in the background.

According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature was spotted during an APK teardown of Google Meet version 41.5 for Android.

The report mentions that even though Microsoft Teams has always allowed users the option to blur their background, Google Meet had been left out thus far. It cites the Google Meet version 41.5 which began rolling out via the Play Store in stating that Google is preparing to at least test the option of automatically blurring the background in Meet calls on the Android app.

It is still not known as to when the feature might see the light of day, the report added.

A report by Android Police said the presence of the feature means that Google is planning to bring Meet to the web. It adds that Google will likely make an announcement before it starts rolling out the privacy tool aimed at business-focused features.

Starting this month, Google made its video conferencing platform Meet free for anyone with an email ID.

With more people relying on video conferencing apps amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Google has introduced a slew of features including 16-participant tiled layout, low-light mode, noise cancellation and higher-quality video content presentation with audio for Google Meet.