Google Meet rolls out 16-participant tiled layout, low-light mode, Chrome tab sharing with audio, more

FP TrendingApr 24, 2020 12:19:00 IST

With work from home becoming the new norm due to the COVID-19 lockdown, video conferencing and virtual meetings are now the preferred official mode of communication. Google too has been pushing Meet to G Suite users.

The company has now “ramped up engineering support for Meet” to bring to users four of their top-requested features.

Image: Google

Tiled layout for larger groups in calls

Meet has now introduced expanded tile layouts which will allow users to see up to 16 participants at the same time. Earlier, Meet users were only able to see four people during the video call.

Higher-quality video content presentation with audio: Users will now have the option to present a Chrome tab instead of sharing their entire screen. This provides the best experience for remote viewers watching the presentation.

Low-light mode

Meet is now artificial intelligence (AI) enabled and with this feature, one can automatically adjust the video to make themselves more visible to other participants in low-light conditions. The low-light mode is presently being rolled out to mobile users and will be available on the web soon.

Noise cancellation

To ensure that your meeting is disruption and noise-free, Google Meet will now filter out background distractions. The feature will begin rolling out in the coming weeks to G Suite Enterprise and G Suite Enterprise for Education customers, starting with web users. It will reach mobile users later.

Earlier this month, Google said that its popular Hangouts Meet will now be simply known as Google Meet. A blog post by two of Google's directors of product management, Karthik Lakshminarayanan and Smita Hashim, brought the name change to light.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


