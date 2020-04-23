FP Trending

To connect with colleagues, hold client meetings, people are resorting to video calls during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Amid growing demand for video calling apps, Microsoft has released a new update on Skype that enables users to add custom backgrounds to their desktop calls.

The latest version of Skype is available on Windows, Mac, Linux and web.

Here’s how you can customise or blur your background during a Skype video call

Step 1: First, make sure that you have the latest version of Skype downloaded on your device. Skype says that the background improvements are not available for Windows 10 (Version 14)

Step 2: During a call, switch over the video button (video camera icon) or click the ‘More’ menu (three horizontal dots)

Step 3: Tap on ‘Choose background effect’

Step 4: Select ‘blur’ option and the background of your video call will be blurred

Step 5: Choose the ‘add image’ option and pick any image file on your device. You can also add a new image to customise your background effect.

The update also enables you to customise or blur your background for all Skype video calls. To do so, you will first need to click on your profile picture in Skype window and then tap on the ‘blur’ option under ‘Choose background effect’ tab. You can add image to customise background effect.

The feature is useful to avoid people in your background while making a work call from home. The Skype update also lets you share files directly from your Mac to your contacts on the app.

Microsoft also claims to have fixed some bugs and improved stability in this update.

