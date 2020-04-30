Thursday, April 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google’s video conferencing platform Meet will now be free for anyone with an email ID

Google Meet lets a user admit or deny entry to a meeting, and mute or remove participants, if required.


FP TrendingApr 30, 2020 09:09:34 IST

Google Meet, a video conferencing platform, will be available for free starting early May. Anyone with an email ID can sign up for Meet and enjoy its services.

Google Meet offers features such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions and layouts that adapt to users’ preferences.

Those who want to use the video conferencing platform straightaway from next week might not be able to create meetings, as the company will be “gradually expanding its availability to more and more people over the following weeks.”

(Also read: Facebook Messenger Rooms: What is it, how does it work and should you use it? All your questions answered)

Google’s video conferencing platform Meet will now be free for anyone with an email ID

Image: Google

Users can sign up on Meet to be notified when it is available to them.

Meet claims to keep data safe and secure. The platform lets a user admit or deny entry to a meeting, and mute or remove participants, if required.

Anonymous users are not allowed to join meetings created by individual accounts. Meet does not require plugins to use it on the web. It can be accessed on Chrome and other modern browsers. Meeting codes on the app are complex, making them resilient to brute-force guessing.

For groups and teams, Google is offering G Suite Essentials. It offers advanced features such as dial-in phone numbers, larger meetings and meeting recording.

G Suite Essentials allows users “easy and secure access” to all of a team’s content, and docs, sheets and slides. “Through 30 September, we’re providing G Suite Essentials and all of these advanced features free of charge,” Google said in a blog post.

Recently, Google introduced new features to Google Duo. The company will introduce a new video codec and is working to ensure that video calls on Duo are clear and uninterrupted.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Meet

Google Meet rolls out 16-participant tiled layout, low-light mode, Chrome tab sharing with audio, more

Apr 24, 2020
Google Meet rolls out 16-participant tiled layout, low-light mode, Chrome tab sharing with audio, more
WhatsApp update on iOS now allows up to 8 people on video call, feature coming to Android soon

WhatsApp

WhatsApp update on iOS now allows up to 8 people on video call, feature coming to Android soon

Apr 29, 2020
Google Duo adds new features for better video calling experience including increased group limit, personalised videos, more

Google Duo

Google Duo adds new features for better video calling experience including increased group limit, personalised videos, more

Apr 22, 2020
New Google Search feature will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist

Google Search

New Google Search feature will let users add movies and TV shows to a watchlist

Apr 23, 2020
Google fixes critical security issue in Chrome, recommends that users update immediately

Google Chrome

Google fixes critical security issue in Chrome, recommends that users update immediately

Apr 20, 2020
Google waives Ad Serving fee for 5 months to support news partners during COVID-19 crisis

Google

Google waives Ad Serving fee for 5 months to support news partners during COVID-19 crisis

Apr 17, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020