Before Google makes an entry into the smartwatch market with a Pixel watch supporting WearOS, it is reviewing its WearOS apps with the help of developers. Currently, the smartwatch market is filled with big guns such as Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, and Huawei. Recently even Xiaomi came in with its AmazeFit lineup. This “lightweight review” will be focussing on WearOS apps in the smartwatch.

The review process for WearOS apps was made available in Android Wear 2.0 and has always been optional ever since.

According to the Android developer blog, Google is making this process mandatory. It has listed the criteria for the review, and it is based on three basic fundamentals — functionality, visual design and user interaction. So, it will check how the app looks in a square or round display, whether it can be viewed or not by a user.

Developers of new WearOS apps have to get the review done by 1 October 2018 and the existing wear apps have to do the needful by 4 March 2019.

Apart from the app review, Google is reportedly also working on an AI fitness assistant for its WearOS. Dubbed Google Coach, as of now, according to a report by the Android Police, the project is codenamed Project Wooden which may give recommendations such as work routines and alternatives if you miss out on a routine. Users can log their activity through it. Additionally, it will also give diet recommendations, or meal plans to users.

The initial rollout of Google Coach will be only on WearOS and may in time also expand to Android TV, Google Home, and other devices.

Google seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make Google's own Pixel smartwatch a hit in the stores.